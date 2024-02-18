Medvedev threatens Berlin, London and Washington with nuclear retaliation if Russia is to return to 1991 borders

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation's Security Council, has threatened the United States and Europe with nuclear war if Russia is returned to its recognised borders from 1991.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Details: Medvedev wondered what would happen if Russia lost the war against "neo-Nazis along with their Western sponsors" and returned to its 1991 borders.

He speaks to this outcome as "the irreversible collapse of present-day Russia, which under the Constitution includes new territories". Medvedev believes that after that, a "civil war with tens of millions of victims" and "the death of the future of Russia" will begin.

Quote: "And now for the main question: do these idiots truly believe that the Russian people will simply swallow such a consequential partitioning of their country? That we will all think:

‘Unfortunately, it happened. They won. Russia as we know it today no longer exists. It is unfortunate, of course, but we must continue to live in a country that is collapsing and dying, because a nuclear war is far worse for us than the death of our loved ones, children, Russia…’?

And that the state's leadership, led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, would be hesitant to make difficult decisions in this case?

Hear me out. It will be totally different. The collapse of Russia will have far worse consequences than the outcome of a conventional, even long-term war. Because attempting to return Russia to its 1991 borders will only lead to one outcome. To a global war with Western countries, utilising our entire strategic arsenal. In Kyiv, Berlin, London, and Washington. For all other beautiful historical sites, which have long been included in our nuclear triad's attack goals.

Will we have enough guts for this if a thousand-year-old country, our great homeland, is on the verge of extinction, and the sacrifices made by the Russian people over the centuries are in vain?

The answer is obvious."

