Lukashenko threatens enemies with "crippling damage" again

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has once again threatened to inflict "crippling damage" upon his enemies.

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet, citing Lukashenko at a meeting on 20 February

Quote: "We have everything necessary to defend ourselves reliably, and as the military says, inflict crippling damage on the adversary. …

To be maximally prepared for neutralising risks and threats."

Details: Lukashenko reminded that tactical nuclear weapons are deployed on the country's territory: "Today, [they] are the most important element of deterrence."

Background:

Lukashenko has repeatedly threatened the use of Russian nuclear weapons, which Russia has deployed on the territory of Belarus.

For example, in October 2023, Lukashenko hinted at the possibility of using them to cause "crippling damage" to the enemy: "We are not talking about the more powerful weapons that we now have in order to demonstrate our might and inflict crippling damage on the adversary [if Belarus is attacked]. We will not buy thousands of tanks, but we can always inflict crippling damage. In other words, before attacking Belarus the adversary will have to think about a potential response that will be insurmountable for them."

