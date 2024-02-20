All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko threatens enemies with "crippling damage" again

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 20 February 2024, 11:24
Lukashenko threatens enemies with crippling damage again
Photo: Belta

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has once again threatened to inflict "crippling damage" upon his enemies.

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet, citing Lukashenko at a meeting on 20 February

Quote: "We have everything necessary to defend ourselves reliably, and as the military says, inflict crippling damage on the adversary. …

Advertisement:

To be maximally prepared for neutralising risks and threats."

Details: Lukashenko reminded that tactical nuclear weapons are deployed on the country's territory: "Today, [they] are the most important element of deterrence."

Background: 

  • Lukashenko has repeatedly threatened the use of Russian nuclear weapons, which Russia has deployed on the territory of Belarus.
  • For example, in October 2023, Lukashenko hinted at the possibility of using them to cause "crippling damage" to the enemy: "We are not talking about the more powerful weapons that we now have in order to demonstrate our might and inflict crippling damage on the adversary [if Belarus is attacked]. We will not buy thousands of tanks, but we can always inflict crippling damage. In other words, before attacking Belarus the adversary will have to think about a potential response that will be insurmountable for them."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Lukashenkonuclear weaponsBelarus
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Lukashenko
Lukashenko complains to Putin that Ukraine and Baltic countries "seek better life abroad" – video
Lukashenko invites Putin to join him on trip to Antarctica
Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: