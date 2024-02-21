All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 21 February 2024, 08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
A Russian Starlink terminal being hit. Screenshot from Ukraine's Air Assault Forces

Ukrainian soldiers from the 71st Jaeger Brigade have used a drone to destroy a Starlink satellite communications terminal belonging to the Russian occupying forces.

Source: Ukraine's Air Assault Forces

Quote: "Everyone has heard that the Russians have started using SpaceX satellite communication platforms, but we have not been able to film them so far.

Advertisement:

The company has repeatedly denied supplying its products to the aggressor. This stolen or smuggled device has been detected by reconnaissance UAV operators of the 71st Jaeger Brigade.

Our First-Person View drones could not tolerate this outrage and stood firm in defence of international law and the business reputation of a respected company."

Details: Ukrainian defenders added that the Russians are no longer in possession of this terminal.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed Forces
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Armed Forces
Bulava drones strike Russians' warehouses, causing damage – video
Units of Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade manage to break through despite being fully surrounded
Soldiers of 3rd Assault Brigade post unique video of raids in Avdiivka – video
RECENT NEWS
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: