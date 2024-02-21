Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
Ukrainian soldiers from the 71st Jaeger Brigade have used a drone to destroy a Starlink satellite communications terminal belonging to the Russian occupying forces.
Source: Ukraine's Air Assault Forces
Quote: "Everyone has heard that the Russians have started using SpaceX satellite communication platforms, but we have not been able to film them so far.
The company has repeatedly denied supplying its products to the aggressor. This stolen or smuggled device has been detected by reconnaissance UAV operators of the 71st Jaeger Brigade.
Our First-Person View drones could not tolerate this outrage and stood firm in defence of international law and the business reputation of a respected company."
Details: Ukrainian defenders added that the Russians are no longer in possession of this terminal.
Support UP or become our patron!