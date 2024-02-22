Almost half of Poles think Russia is likely to attack Poland

Almost half of Poles believe to some extent that Russia's war against Ukraine could expand to their country.

Source: a survey conducted by United Surveys for RMF FM and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, reported by European Pravda

Details: Up to 47% of respondents believe that a Russian attack on Poland is likely. This is 16% more than in a similar survey conducted in May 2023.

Of these, 12% are certain that such an attack will take place. More than 35% believe an attack is relatively likely.

Slightly more than 38% of respondents disagree with the assertion that Putin's troops may fight against Warsaw.

Given that the number of undecided respondents remains unchanged between this year and last year’s surveys, it is obvious that Poles, who are closely monitoring the security situation, are becoming more pessimistic.

Background:

In addition, two years after the outbreak of a full-scale war, almost half of Poles believe that it will end in the destruction of both Ukraine and Russia.

Support for Ukraine among Europeans remains broad, but almost two years after the full-scale invasion, only 10% believe that it can defeat Russia.

Almost 80% of Ukrainians perceive Poland as a friendly country, but this number has dropped significantly since the survey was conducted six months ago, especially the perception of Poland as "definitely friendly".

