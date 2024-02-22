Rumour that Transnistria will ask to join Russia is unconfirmed – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has stated that deputies from the unrecognised republic of Transnistria have no plans to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin about the accession of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic to Russia at an upcoming congress.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda; Ukrainska Pravda source

Quote from Yusov: "According to our information, the claim that on 28 February the Transnistrian ‘authorities’ are going to ask Russia about joining its territory is currently unconfirmed."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda's source noted that the rumour, which is now being extensively discussed in the media, is part of Moldova's internal political process and also represents pressure from Transnistria to protect economic interests.

