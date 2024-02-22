All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rumour that Transnistria will ask to join Russia is unconfirmed – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 February 2024, 20:38
Rumour that Transnistria will ask to join Russia is unconfirmed – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Tiraspol. Stock photo: RIA Novosti

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has stated that deputies from the unrecognised republic of Transnistria have no plans to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin about the accession of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic to Russia at an upcoming congress.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda; Ukrainska Pravda source

Quote from Yusov: "According to our information, the claim that on 28 February the Transnistrian ‘authorities’ are going to ask Russia about joining its territory is currently unconfirmed."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainska Pravda's source noted that the rumour, which is now being extensively discussed in the media, is part of Moldova's internal political process and also represents pressure from Transnistria to protect economic interests.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Transnistria
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Transnistria
Self-proclaimed Transnistrian MPs in Moldova prepare to address Putin and ask to be integrated into Russia
Moldova demands explanations for unauthorised exercises by Russian "peacekeepers" in Transnistria
Kremlin might use Transnistria to block Ukraine's grain corridor – ISW
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: