One killed in Russian missile attack on Myrnohrad

On the night of 22-23 February, the Russian army attacked Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast with missiles, killing a male civilian.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, deputy head of the President’s Office, on Telegram

Quote: "In the city of Myrnohrad, we have reports of missile strikes on private houses. A 68-year-old man was killed."

Details: Kuleba reports that a boarding school, an apartment building, and 21 private houses were all damaged. The authorities, police, and rescuers are currently working at the site.

