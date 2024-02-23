One killed in Russian missile attack on Myrnohrad
Friday, 23 February 2024, 12:44
On the night of 22-23 February, the Russian army attacked Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast with missiles, killing a male civilian.
Source: Oleksii Kuleba, deputy head of the President’s Office, on Telegram
Quote: "In the city of Myrnohrad, we have reports of missile strikes on private houses. A 68-year-old man was killed."
Details: Kuleba reports that a boarding school, an apartment building, and 21 private houses were all damaged. The authorities, police, and rescuers are currently working at the site.
