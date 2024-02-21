All Sections
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 21 February 2024, 07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
Ukraine's Air Force. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with six missiles and 19 Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 20-21 February. Ukraine’s Air Force has managed to down a missile and 13 Russian drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Air Force reported that the Russians launched a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile and four Kh-22 cruise missiles from Russia’s Rostov Oblast, a Kh-59 guided air missile from Belgorod Oblast and 19 Shahed drones from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Quote: "As a result of combat work, a Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed in Poltava Oblast and 13 of the 19 Shahed drones [were downed] within Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts."

Details: The Air Force added that some of the six unhit Russian UAVs did not reach their targets.

Anti-aircraft units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defence Forces, as well as electronic warfare equipment, were involved in repelling the air attack.

