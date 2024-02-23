All Sections
Biden urges Congress to approve aid to Ukraine "before it's too late"

European PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 15:19
Biden urges Congress to approve aid to Ukraine before it's too late
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has said that those who obstruct the adoption of a bill on military aid to Ukraine are only playing into Putin's hands.

Source: a statement published on the White House website on Thursday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden stressed that after two years of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian military continues to fight, but they are running out of ammunition.

"Ukraine needs more supplies from the United States to hold the line against Russia’s relentless attacks, which are enabled by arms and ammunition from Iran and North Korea. That’s why the House of Representatives must pass the bipartisan national security supplemental bill, before it’s too late," Biden said.

He does not have any doubt that if the speaker calls for a vote, the bill will pass quickly in the House of Representatives, as the majority in the Senate has supported it.

"Congress knows that by supporting this bill, we can strengthen security in Europe, strengthen our security at home, and stand up to Putin. Opposing this bill only plays into his hands," Biden added.

"History is watching. The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will not be forgotten. Now is the time for us to stand strong with Ukraine and stand united with our Allies and partners. Now is the time to prove that the United States stands up for freedom and bows down to no one," he said.

Background:

  • Last week, the US Senate approved a long-suffering bill on additional funding for national security, including aid for Ukraine. The most controversial issue of measures on the US southern border to curb migration was excluded from the bill.
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, made it clear that he did not want to bring the bill to a vote without measures on the southern border, although he had previously said that a compromise bill in its entirety had no chance in the House if approved by the Senate. The House went on recess until the end of February.

