Russian defence industry, North Korean Defence Minister and collaborators in Ukraine fall under EU sanctions

A comprehensive list of individuals and legal entities sanctioned on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was published by the Official Journal of the European Union on the evening of 23 February.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The majority of EU sanctions positions target Russian military-industrial complex companies and their leaders.

Advertisement:

Sanctions were also imposed on approximately two dozen collaborators who hold "positions" in the puppet "administrations" of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast and Crimea, as well as governors from Russia's Penza, Ryazan, Belgorod, and Tula oblasts.

The list includes the names of Artem Zhoga, the head of the "parliament" of the "Donetsk People's Republic" terrorist entity, to whom Vladimir Putin "unexpectedly" announced his intention to run for "re-election" in 2024, as well as Alexei Krivoruchko, the Russian Federation's Deputy Minister of DefenCe.

The EU sanctions package also targets a dozen individuals involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories. This includes Dmitry Shevtsov, the head of the Belarusian Red Cross, Inna Varlamova, the wife of Russian deputy Leonid Slutsky (they illegally adopted two Ukrainian children), and the so-called ombudsmen of the "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic".

Furthermore, the EU sanctioned North Korean Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam and Pyongyang's Missile General Bureau.

On 23 February, the EU Council adopted the 13th package of restrictive measures against Russia and those responsible for continuing the war against Ukraine, as well as those who substantially support Russia's military efforts.

In addition, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States is imposing more than 500 sanctions against Russia and new export restrictions on nearly 100 organisations on the eve of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and after the death of Alexei Navalny.

Support UP or become our patron!