Russians destroy 500 tonnes of grain in Kramatorsk district

Economichna PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 20:47
Wheat on hands. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians struck the territory of an agricultural company facility in the Kramatorsk district in Donetsk Oblast, destroying around 500 tonnes of grain.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An outbuilding, storages, a workshop and a garage was destroyed, agricultural equipment was damaged, 480 tonnes of seeds of grain crops prepared for sowing. This is the third time the facility has been struck since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Since the beginning of the war, the property of 337 companies has been damaged. That’s farms, processing and baking companies, silos," Filahshkin stated.

According to the preliminary estimates, the total amount of damage reached UAH 4.4 billion (about US$113.4 million) – the losses include damage or destruction of outbuildings and equipment and death of livestock.

"As a result of combat action, over 1.2 million birds, 25,100 pigs, 1,200 cows, 600 sheep and 3,000 rabbits have died.

3,500 units of equipment have been damaged or destroyed," Filahskin said.

Subjects: grainKramatorskwarattack
