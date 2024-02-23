All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland says it is far from reaching agricultural imports agreement with Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 21:32
Poland says it is far from reaching agricultural imports agreement with Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Jan Grabiec, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Chief of Staff, has said that Poland and Ukraine are far from reaching an agreement on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products blocked at the border by Polish protesting farmers.

Source: AFP, European Pravda

Details: According to Tusk's representative, the state of negotiations with Ukraine "does not allow us to say that we have a satisfactory solution for Poland or Polish farmers".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are far from such an agreement. Unfortunately, there is no Ukrainian offer yet that would allow us to hope for a way out of the deadlock in trade relations," the Polish official said.

Reminder: On 20 February, Polish farmers began a large protest across Poland, including on the border with Ukraine. Since then, there have been several incidents involving spilling of Ukrainian grain and blocking of passenger traffic at the border.

President Zelenskyy proposed that Ukraine and Poland hold a bilateral government meeting and, if necessary, presidential meeting – in response to Polish farmers blocking checkpoints on the common border.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk refused Ukraine's President Zelenskyy's invitation for a government meeting at the border. Nevertheless, on 23 February, the Ukrainian government delegation came to the border, but the meeting did not take place, as the Polish representatives did not come.

Read also: Why border blockade doesn't mean Poland's rejection of pro-Ukrainian course

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: borderPolandUkrainegrain
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
border
Ukrainian government proposes "mutual understanding plan" to unblock border with Poland
Ukraine's PM says joint meeting with Poland on border failed to take place
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's PM will come to border, I don't know if Polish counterparts will be present there
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: