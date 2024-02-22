Polish PM refuses to meet with Ukrainian government at the border

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has refused a government meeting at the border with Ukraine to address the situation arising from protests by Polish farmers. This proposal was put forward earlier by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details: Tusk stated that he rejects Zelenskyy's proposal because a meeting at the border would be purely symbolic. He stressed that the government meeting will occur on 28 March in Warsaw.

Quote from Polish PM: "The Ukrainian side also understands that it is better to conduct these negotiations at a technical level, so that the government meeting has not just symbolic value – as we do not need symbolism in our relations. The whole world sees how determined we are to help Ukraine, and there is no need for further showy gestures of solidarity.

We need concrete proposals on market and agriculture issues. This does not require goodwill but does require hard work."

Details: Tusk stated that technical negotiations are also needed at the EU level to find a solution, so he will meet with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on 23 February to discuss changes to the terms of trade with Ukraine.

"I want to assure you that negotiations with Ukraine are ongoing. We have good relations, although there are differences in interests... We will persuade both Kyiv and Brussels to agree with the Polish perspective on the situation," said Tusk, adding that Ukraine "can continue to count on full support from Poland in confronting Russia."

On 21 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Ukraine, Poland and the European Commission hold a joint meeting in response to Polish farmers blocking checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Since 20 February, Polish farmers have initiated a widespread protest across Poland, particularly at the border with Ukraine. Several incidents have occurred during this period, including the spilling of Ukrainian grain and the blockade of passenger traffic at the border.

