Russians intensify attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring civilians

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has reported that the Russians have intensified their attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians have intensified attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and injured two people.

Advertisement:

The enemy hit a private home in the village of Tavriiske. A young married couple, a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were injured. Both are in hospital.

In total, the enemy conducted 614 attacks on 11 populated areas of the oblast in one day."

Details: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration said the Russians launched 86 UAVs to attack Huliaipole, Malynivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. They conducted 46 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka and also dropped 12 projectiles from aircraft on Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

In addition, 470 artillery strikes targeted the territory of Tavriiske, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Robotyne, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Stepnohirsk and other frontline towns and villages.

Support UP or become our patron!