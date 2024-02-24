All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Banks urge UK to prepare legislation for possible transfer of Russian assets

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 10:00
Banks urge UK to prepare legislation for possible transfer of Russian assets
Stock photo: Getty Images

International banks, seeking to avoid legal problems, are calling for the establishment of legal principles before transferring funds to Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: The total amount of frozen Russian money in the UK is unknown, but some say it is £26 billion (approximately €30 billion) of the Central Bank of Russia's assets.

Advertisement:

Some bankers and lawyers in the UK have stated that high-profile asset seizures risk damaging London's reputation as an international financial centre and could raise questions about the rule of law.

People familiar with the matter said that the priority for banks is to secure some form of legal protection or indemnity against any future claims by Russia against individual financial institutions involved in the asset seizures. 

Alternative proposals are being created to prevent problems arising from the alienation of Russian money in favour of Ukraine.

One of them is to issue bonds using the funds as collateral.

Another scenario, which has gained popularity among banks and in the EU, is to separate the interest accrued on the seized assets and transfer it to Ukraine, leaving the assets themselves untouched.

This scenario is considered the most acceptable to many bankers.

Financial institutions have told MPs and public servants that any move to seize the money would require a clear audit trail to show that the funds were going to Ukraine and make the process credible and transparent. 

They also urged the government to consider any pressure on bank liquidity that might arise from either sudden demands for cash or other foreign investors concerned about asset seizures deciding to withdraw their funds.

Background

  • The international depository Euroclear believes that the use of frozen Russian assets as collateral for the issuance of debt obligations for Ukraine would pose risks to financial stability in Europe.
  • Euroclear has also reported receiving about €3 billion in interest income from frozen Russian assets.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: