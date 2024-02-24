Western leaders and diplomats publish numerous messages to support Ukraine

Leaders, foreign ministers and diplomats of Western countries have published numerous statements and video messages in connection with the second anniversary of the start of the full-scale war and are expressing solidarity with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: "Ukraine will have Finland’s unwavering support as long as necessary. Ukraine and Ukrainians deserve a just and lasting peace," the Finnish government said.

The outgoing Finnish President Sauli Niinistö noted the heroism of Ukrainians in the fight for their freedom and stressed that Ukraine should be fully supported.

"We must make sure that we have the capacity and resources to support in the long run. We need to rapidly ramp up our defence industrial production," he noted.

The royal family, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defence issued special messages from the Netherlands.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima noted the heroism of Ukrainians in the struggle, calling it an example for everyone, and assured of their support.

"Our support will not falter. The Netherlands stands behind you every step of the way," Hanke Bruins Slot, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, stated.

In addition to her address on the second anniversary, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren shared an infographic on arms deliveries to Ukraine that have already been made and are in the pipeline.

The Netherlands will sign a long term security agreement with Ukraine. So we shall continue our support, now and in the future. 🇺🇦’s tireless fight is crucial for security in Europe. We must continue to take a united stand against Putin's aggression.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/DIcoG7tYKI — Kajsa Ollongren (@DefensieMin) February 23, 2024

Denmark, which had signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine the day before, stated that it would continue to support Ukrainians in their fight. The statement was accompanied by a video about the support Denmark has already provided, including in the reconstruction of Mykolaiv.

Two years ago, Russia launched its brutal, illegal and unprovoked full-scale invasion of #Ukraine️. Denmark stands with the Ukrainian people and their fight for freedom and justice 🕊️ #24Feb2022 #StandWithUkraine #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/QOtjJASnK2 — Denmark MFA 🇩🇰 (@DanishMFA) February 24, 2024

Vienna said it has supported and will continue to support Ukraine "for 730 days and as long as it takes". "Putin started Russia’s illegal war of aggression, and it is Putin who has to end it now," the Austrian Foreign Ministry added.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs posted a video of the Ukrainian anthem on his Twitter account (X).

NATO's official social media page posted a video of Ukrainian soldiers who were trained in Western countries reciting the lines of their anthem.

Many foreign leaders issued statements on 23 February, when the EU, the US, the UK and Canada announced additional sanctions against Russia.

