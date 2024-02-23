EU leaders, on anniversary of Russian full-scale invasion, promise to help Ukraine end war

European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola have issued a joint statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, promising assistance to end the war.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the text of the statement

Details: In the text, EU leaders promise to support Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

They place responsibility for the war on the Russian Federation and its leaders.

"We remain determined to hold them to account, including for the crime of aggression," the EU leaders stressed.

The EU promises to support Ukraine in this war for as long as it takes "for the people of Ukraine, for peace and security in Europe and for the rules-based international order to prevail."

"The European Union will continue its strong and unwavering political, military, financial, economic, diplomatic and humanitarian support to help Ukraine defend itself, protect its people, its cities and its critical infrastructure, restore its territorial integrity, bring back the thousands of deported children, and bring the war to an end," the statement said.

EU leaders also promise to provide Ukraine with the necessary military assistance, particularly critical ammunition and missiles.

"We have taken unprecedented actions at the EU level to ramp up European defence industry production, and we will continue to increase the capacity, which will allow us to step up our military support and cooperation with Ukraine while simultaneously strengthening our defence readiness and European sovereignty," the statement said.

EU leaders also promised to work on future security commitments that will help Ukraine defend itself in the future, as well as increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Background:

The EU member states could not agree on the text of a joint statement for the second anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to the position of Hungary, so its format had to be changed.

Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Liberty's Europe editor, previously wrote that Hungary had blocked the text because it disagreed with certain wording in the statement.

Therefore, a statement on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion was made public on behalf of Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Metsola.

