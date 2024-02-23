All Sections
Canada extends and strengthens sanctions against Russia ahead of second anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 19:03
Canada extends and strengthens sanctions against Russia ahead of second anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
The flag of Canada. Stock photo: Getty Images

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, announced the implementation of new sanctions on 23 February in connection with the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; website of the Canadian government 

Details: The new sanctions of Canada were approved in coordination with the UK and the US, which have announced the corresponding measures imposed on 10 individuals and 153 legal entities. Among them are an assistant of Vladimir Putin and top officials of private and state companies registered in Russia and in Cyprus.

Most sanctioned subjects provide goods and services to the Ministry of Defence of Russia, such as components for Kalibr missiles and drones or insurance and retail services, the Canadian Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Canada also announced the ban on export of more than 20 goods, which may be used for the production of weapons and for the war against Ukraine, to Russia. These goods are explosives, mainly detonators, used in mining and construction.

In addition to this, Canada has strengthened the sanctions regime against Russia. From now on the restrictions can be aimed at anyone outside the borders of Canada who is not a Canadian and violates the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 23 February the EU Council enacted its 13th tranche of sanctions against Russia, targeting 106 individuals and 88 legal entities. Restrictions were imposed on those who are responsible for the continuation of the war against Ukraine, as well as those actively supporting Russia’s military efforts.
  • US President Joe Biden announced that the US implemented over 500 sanctions against Russia, along with new export limitations against almost 100 organisations ahead of the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and after the death of Alexei Navalny.

