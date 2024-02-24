Buildings of key EU institutions illuminated in colours of Ukrainian flag – photo

On the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale war, the buildings of the main EU institutions were illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a sign of solidarity.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Twitter (X)

Details: The ministry thanked the European Council, the European Parliament and the European Commission for this gesture of support.

💙💛 The buildings of European institutions were lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag for the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of #Ukraine.@EUCouncil, @EU_Commission, @Europarl_EN, thank you! 🇪🇺#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/vgq1dbtfe1 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 23, 2024

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and the Prime Minister of Belgium, who holds the EU Council Presidency, are currently in Kyiv.

It is also known that on 24 February, Ukrainian flags were planned to be raised at all key government buildings in Helsinki, and a rally to honour those killed in the war will be held in the city centre.

Demonstrations in support of Ukraine are planned in dozens of European cities and hundreds of locations around the world.

Background: Since the evening of 23 February, Western leaders and diplomats have been issuing statements in support of Ukraine.

