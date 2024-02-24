All Sections
European Commission President arrives in Kyiv

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 08:45
European Commission President arrives in Kyiv
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Photo: Ursula von der Leyen on X (Twitter)

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has arrived in Kyiv on the second anniversary of the start of the full-scale war.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter (X)

Details: "In Kyiv to mark the anniversary of the 2nd year of Russia’s war on Ukraine. And to celebrate the extraordinary resistance of the Ukrainian people. 

More than ever, we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free," von der Leyen wrote.  

Background:

  • On Friday, media outlets cited their sources as saying that Ursula von der Leyen was planning to travel to Kyiv together with the Prime Minister of Belgium, which currently holds the EU Council presidency. 
  • This week, it was officially confirmed that Ursula von der Leyen was elected as the sole candidate from her political group, so if the European People's Party wins the European Parliament elections, she will be leading the European Commission again.

