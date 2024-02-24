All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Georgia, including PM, expresses support for Ukraine on invasion anniversary

European PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 13:10
Georgia, including PM, expresses support for Ukraine on invasion anniversary
Stock photo: Getty Images

Key officials of Georgia have made statements in support of Ukraine on the second anniversary of the full-scale war, including the prime minister, who accused Kyiv of seeking to "open a second front in Georgia."

Source: European Pravda

Details: Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who assumed office at the beginning of February, in his statement on Facebook listed all the misfortunes Russia has inflicted on Ukraine through its war, explicitly mentioning Russia.

Advertisement:

"War causes casualties and destruction every day; it must end... Georgia firmly stands by the side of friendly Ukrainian people, which is manifested not only in words but also in strong political and humanitarian support. I wish peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity to the friendly Ukrainian people," stated Kobakhidze.

At the same time, recently, Kobakhidze claimed that Kyiv supposedly "wants to open a second front" in Georgia. Politicians from the leading Georgian Dream party have repeatedly made such statements in response to criticisms that Georgia is not decisively supporting Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia emphasised in its statement that Russia, by attacking Ukraine, violated fundamental principles of international law and expressed unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. 

Georgia's President, Salome Zourabichvili, who is openly in conflict with the government and criticises it as anti-Western, published a separate video address to the Ukrainian people.

"Russia did not manage to destroy Ukraine and your resilience! Russia did not manage to divide Europe and to divide Europe from you! Solidarity is entire, support is there and success and victory are yours," she said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: