Irakli Kobakhidze, a candidate for Prime Minister of Georgia, has criticised the Ukrainian embassy’s response to an allegation made by the Georgian special services concerning the "interception of explosives that were being transported from Ukraine for terrorist attacks in Russia".

Source: European Pravda with reference to SOVA.news

Details: Calls from the Ukrainian embassy to "refrain from politicising the case" did not satisfy the former Georgian parliament speaker.

Kobakhidze believes that Kyiv would not have made such a statement if it had an ambassador to Georgia.

Quote: "When someone tries to make Georgia an object of Russian aggression outside the country, this is a very serious event, and it is a matter of great concern.

This once again confirms what, in principle, high-ranking officials of the Ukrainian government have openly said: that they wanted, and probably still want, a second front in our country."

Details: Kobakhidze said that the "facts" revealed by the Georgian State Security Service constitute "further confirmation of all this".

Background:

On 5 February, Georgia's State Security Service claimed that it had impounded a consignment of explosive devices allegedly being transported from the Ukrainian city of Odesa, some of which were supposed to be delivered to Russia's Voronezh.

On 6 February, the Ukrainian embassy stated that it was ready to cooperate with Georgia to establish the circumstances of the alleged involvement of Ukrainians in transporting explosives through Georgia and called for the issue not to be politicised.

Last week, the ruling Georgian Dream party officially presented the candidacy of Irakli Kobakhidze, who had been leading the party until now, for the post of prime minister.

