Former UK Prime Minister Johnson arrives in Kyiv – photo

Boris Johnson, former UK Prime Minister, who held this position at the onset of the full-scale war, has arrived in Kyiv on the second anniversary.

Source: European Pravda, citing Boris Johnson on Twitter (X).

Quote: "On this grim second anniversary of Putin’s invasion I am honoured to be here in Ukraine. With their indomitable courage I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin’s forces - provided we give them the military, political and economic help that they need," Johnson wrote.

The photo in Johnson's post appears to be archival and was taken in 2022.

In the spring of 2022, he was one of the first top Western officials to visit Kyiv. In the winter of 2023, Johnson travelled to liberated cities in the northern part of Kyiv Oblast.

Even after resigning as prime minister, Johnson criticised the West for its slow assistance to Ukraine and expressed the opinion that NATO should send a clear signal of readiness to admit Ukraine.

