UK intelligence estimates Russian losses as of second year of full-scale invasion

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the Russian army's losses over the two years of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 24 February on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "In two years of conflict [war], Russian losses match – and in many cases surpass – those that comprised its original force," the UK MoD stressed.

Analysts estimated that Russia's confirmed losses include over 2,700 tanks and 5,000 infantry fighting vehicles and armoured personnel carriers, while about 350,000 Russian troops were likely killed or wounded.

The UK MoD review stated that for its large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia initially deployed around 130 Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs), which likely included about 1,300 tanks, over 5,000 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armoured personnel carriers (APCs), and at least 100,000 soldiers.

The UK MoD noted that mobilisation and recruitment, as well as the production and repair of equipment, allowed Russia to offset its losses.

"Russian forces in Ukraine are now larger in number than at the start of the war. It is now able to maintain attacks along the front line and pursue a strategy of attrition against Ukrainian forces," the review stressed.

