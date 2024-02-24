All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence estimates Russian losses as of second year of full-scale invasion

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 14:22
UK intelligence estimates Russian losses as of second year of full-scale invasion
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the Russian army's losses over the two years of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 24 February on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "In two years of conflict [war], Russian losses match – and in many cases surpass – those that comprised its original force," the UK MoD stressed.

Advertisement:

Analysts estimated that Russia's confirmed losses include over 2,700 tanks and 5,000 infantry fighting vehicles and armoured personnel carriers, while about 350,000 Russian troops were likely killed or wounded.

The UK MoD review stated that for its large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia initially deployed around 130 Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs), which likely included about 1,300 tanks, over 5,000 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armoured personnel carriers (APCs), and at least 100,000 soldiers.

The UK MoD noted that mobilisation and recruitment, as well as the production and repair of equipment, allowed Russia to offset its losses.

"Russian forces in Ukraine are now larger in number than at the start of the war. It is now able to maintain attacks along the front line and pursue a strategy of attrition against Ukrainian forces," the review stressed.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Russia
10 Russians, including 5 majors, killed in downed A-50 aircraft – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Security Service attack steel plant in Russian Lipetsk – video
Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashes in Kherson Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: