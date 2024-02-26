Czech President grants permission for 20 citizens to join Ukrainian Armed Forces

Czech President Petr Pavel has granted permission for 20 Czech citizens to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Czech Radio; European Pravda

Details: President Petr Pavel has rejected 56 applications based on recommendations from the Ministries of Defence and Interior.

Advertisement:

Pavel said that the reason for denying applications for admission to the Ukrainian Armed Forces is the failure of candidates to meet the established criteria.

Czech citizens are banned from serving in armed forces of other countries, unless the president officially allows them to.

Background:

Former Czech president, Miloš Zeman, issued 132 permits for citizens of the country to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces from 24 February 2022.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Czech authorities decided not to prosecute citizens who were going to fight in Ukraine against the Russian Federation.

Support UP or become our patron!

