Zelenskyy says commander-in-chief prepares two plans for war depending on US aid

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 26 February 2024, 19:41
Zelenskyy says commander-in-chief prepares two plans for war depending on US aid
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is preparing two plans for the war depending on whether the US decides to provide aid.

Zelenskyy explained that the actions of the Ukrainian army in the combat zone would depend on the US military aid.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for CNN

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Syrskyi is working on the two options of the plan of further military actions: "If Kyiv gets US assistance, it will be able to start pushing back against Russia. If it doesn’t, it will have to focus on defending only."

Zelenskyy added that without aid from the US it would not only be hard for Ukraine to achieve new results in the combat zone but also hold the defence this year.

Quote: "People will be prepared, but ammunition will not be prepared and brigades will not be ready… not only for our counter-offensive, they will not be ready to defend, to stay strong. It will be very difficult."

Background:

