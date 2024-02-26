Air defence downs drone and two cruise missiles in Dnipro Oblast

Air defence forces shot down a drone and two cruise missiles over Dnipro Oblast during an air-raid alert on the evening of 26 February.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Air defence was activated in the Novomoskovsk district. Defenders from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down an enemy drone."

Details: Air defence forces shot down two cruise missiles in the Kryvyi Rih district this evening.

Background:

An air-raid alert had been issued in a number of southern oblasts on the evening of 26 February due to Russian attack UAVs.

