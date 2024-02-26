All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence downs drone and two cruise missiles in Dnipro Oblast

Monday, 26 February 2024, 23:33
Air defence downs drone and two cruise missiles in Dnipro Oblast
IRANIAN DRONES. STOCK PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

Air defence forces shot down a drone and two cruise missiles over Dnipro Oblast during an air-raid alert on the evening of 26 February.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Air defence was activated in the Novomoskovsk district. Defenders from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down an enemy drone."

Advertisement:

Details:  Air defence forces shot down two cruise missiles in the Kryvyi Rih district this evening.

Background:

An air-raid alert had been issued in a number of southern oblasts on the evening of 26 February due to Russian attack UAVs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: