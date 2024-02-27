Ukrainian assaulted by Chechen leader's son sentenced to prison in Russia

A court in the Russian city of Grozny has sentenced Ukrainian Mykyta Zhuravel, assaulted by Ramzan Kadyrov’s son for burning the Quran, to three and a half years in prison.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing Sota Telegram channel; BBC Russian Service

Details: Criminal charges were brought against Zhuravel under Article 148.2 and Article 213.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for insulting the feelings of religious believers and hooliganism.

Background:

Mykyta Zhuravel, 19, was arrested in May 2023. A case was opened against him after he posted a video on the internet showing the burning of the Quran near a mosque in Volgograd.

By the personal order of Aleksandr Bastrykin, Chief of the Russian Investigative Committee, and despite protests from human rights activists, the young man was transported to Chechnya.

Later, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video showing his son Adam beating Mykyta Zhuravel. Kadyrov said he was proud of his son's actions.

Later, Kadyrov stated that it would have been "good" if his son had killed Zhuravel. He saw no reason to punish his son.

Zhuravel apologised to Muslims and pleaded guilty to burning a sacred book.

The Russian Investigative Committee claimed that during one of the interrogations, Zhuravel testified that he burned the Quran, supposedly on the instructions of Ukrainian intelligence, for a reward of RUB 10,000 (approximately US$108).

