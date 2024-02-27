All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Social media and cellular network outages reported in Russia

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 12:45
Social media and cellular network outages reported in Russia
Photo: Getty Images

Problems with the YouTube, Viber, WhatsApp and VKontakte online services and their associated apps, as well as with the MTS, MegaFon, and Beeline mobile service providers, have been reported in Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Kommersant 

In particular, Russian users stated that Telegram suffered a massive failure, with users reporting problems using the app over mobile internet.

Advertisement:

Some users cannot send messages or load chats in either the mobile or desktop version of the messenger.

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media of Russia (Roskomnadzor) said that a massive failure of Telegram's network has been recorded in Russia, the United States, Germany, and other countries.

According to Roskomnadzor, 34% of complaints originate in the city of Moscow, 15% in St Petersburg, and 4% each in the Moscow and Samara oblasts and in Krasnodar Krai.

According to RBCʼs data, complaints have been received from Moscow, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Volgograd, Stavropol, Petrozavodsk and other cities.

In addition to Telegram, other popular messengers such as WhatsApp and Viber have also stopped working, according to RBC.

Also, users of the cell service providers MTS, MegaFon, Beeline, Tele2, and Yota have reported outages.

Beeline and Tele2 replied to RBC, stating that their networks are operating normally, and problems with instant messengers and other applications are the fault of the services in question.

Background: At the end of January, a number of mobile operators and providers in the central part of Russia experienced failures: many websites and applications with the .ru domain were not opening.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: