Social media and cellular network outages reported in Russia

Problems with the YouTube, Viber, WhatsApp and VKontakte online services and their associated apps, as well as with the MTS, MegaFon, and Beeline mobile service providers, have been reported in Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Kommersant

In particular, Russian users stated that Telegram suffered a massive failure, with users reporting problems using the app over mobile internet.

Some users cannot send messages or load chats in either the mobile or desktop version of the messenger.

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media of Russia (Roskomnadzor) said that a massive failure of Telegram's network has been recorded in Russia, the United States, Germany, and other countries.

According to Roskomnadzor, 34% of complaints originate in the city of Moscow, 15% in St Petersburg, and 4% each in the Moscow and Samara oblasts and in Krasnodar Krai.

According to RBCʼs data, complaints have been received from Moscow, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Volgograd, Stavropol, Petrozavodsk and other cities.

In addition to Telegram, other popular messengers such as WhatsApp and Viber have also stopped working, according to RBC.

Also, users of the cell service providers MTS, MegaFon, Beeline, Tele2, and Yota have reported outages.

Beeline and Tele2 replied to RBC, stating that their networks are operating normally, and problems with instant messengers and other applications are the fault of the services in question.

Background: At the end of January, a number of mobile operators and providers in the central part of Russia experienced failures: many websites and applications with the .ru domain were not opening.

