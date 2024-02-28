Zelenskyy comments on Macron's idea of sending troops to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of sending ground forces from Western countries to Ukraine, saying that any initiative by world leaders aimed at strengthening Ukraine in repelling the Russian aggression would benefit the entire world.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference following the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit

Quote: "I was not present at the summit [where Macron made the announcement], but he stated that when he arrives in Ukraine, he will discuss new ideas for strengthening Ukraine and share information. It should be around mid-March...

Any global initiatives that strengthen Ukraine benefit the entire world."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had previously had a good meeting with Macron, where they discussed many initiatives to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield. At the same time, the main fundamental initiative now is for the partners to fulfil their previous agreements on the timely supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Quote: "We need to survive, and survival for Ukraine means having very specific solutions. This is crucial. That's why I can't share with you, for example, information about the number of artillery pieces, the number of 155mm ammunition... Everything where we have agreements and contracts for assistance, everything must come in on time."

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future after a meeting in Paris on Monday, emphasising that there is currently no consensus among allies in this regard.

During his working visit to France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and France with President Emmanuel Macron.

