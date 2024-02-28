All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy comments on Macron's idea of sending troops to Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 28 February 2024, 15:40
Zelenskyy comments on Macron's idea of sending troops to Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Macron at Paris Summit on 16 February 2024. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of sending ground forces from Western countries to Ukraine, saying that any initiative by world leaders aimed at strengthening Ukraine in repelling the Russian aggression would benefit the entire world.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference following the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit

Quote: "I was not present at the summit [where Macron made the announcement], but he stated that when he arrives in Ukraine, he will discuss new ideas for strengthening Ukraine and share information. It should be around mid-March...

Advertisement:

Any global initiatives that strengthen Ukraine benefit the entire world."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had previously had a good meeting with Macron, where they discussed many initiatives to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield. At the same time, the main fundamental initiative now is for the partners to fulfil their previous agreements on the timely supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Quote: "We need to survive, and survival for Ukraine means having very specific solutions. This is crucial. That's why I can't share with you, for example, information about the number of artillery pieces, the number of 155mm ammunition... Everything where we have agreements and contracts for assistance, everything must come in on time."

Background:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future after a meeting in Paris on Monday, emphasising that there is currently no consensus among allies in this regard. 
  • During his working visit to France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and France with President Emmanuel Macron.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warZelenskyyMacron
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
war
Russians kill civilian in early morning attack on Kherson Oblast – photo
Commander-in-Chief states Russians were driven from Orlivka and "miscalculations" corrected
Special Operations Forces report on soldiers of 73rd Marine Centre killed in action
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: