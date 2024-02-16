Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation within the framework of the Group of Seven declaration during their meeting in Paris on 16 January.

Source: Macron and Zelenskyy at a press conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The bilateral agreement "details the commitments we made with the G7 countries at the NATO Summit in Vilnius last July," the French president said.

Advertisement:

"Our support is not only long-term but also has a collective intention, as the UK and Germany have signed this agreement already," he added.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly arrived in Paris on the evening of 16 February as part of his international tour to meet with Macron and sign an agreement on security guarantees.

To date, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with the United Kingdom and Germany.

Support UP or become our patron!