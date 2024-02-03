All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US conducted airstrikes on pro-Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 3 February 2024, 00:15
US conducted airstrikes on pro-Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
Stock photo: defense.gov

The United States has conducted airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets in Iraq and Syria.

Source: US Central Command on its X account

Quote: "U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups".

Advertisement:

Details: The strikes hit more than 85 targets, using various aircraft, including long-range bombers that flew in from the United States. 

More than 125 precision-guided munitions were used in the airstrikes. The targets included command and control operations centres, intelligence centres, missile and unmanned aerial vehicle storage facilities, and logistics and munitions supply chain facilities for militia groups and their IRGC sponsors that facilitated attacks on U.S. and coalition forces.

Background: 

  • On 28 January, three US servicemen were killed and dozens were wounded in an unmanned aerial vehicle attack on US forces deployed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAwarIranIraq
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
USA
Ukraine informs US about forthcoming dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi – Washington Post
EU's €50bn aid to Ukraine no substitute for US military leadership in this regard – White House
US State Department on Putin's "demilitarised zone": Russia can go first
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: