US conducted airstrikes on pro-Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria

The United States has conducted airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets in Iraq and Syria.

Source: US Central Command on its X account

Quote: "U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups".

Details: The strikes hit more than 85 targets, using various aircraft, including long-range bombers that flew in from the United States.

More than 125 precision-guided munitions were used in the airstrikes. The targets included command and control operations centres, intelligence centres, missile and unmanned aerial vehicle storage facilities, and logistics and munitions supply chain facilities for militia groups and their IRGC sponsors that facilitated attacks on U.S. and coalition forces.

Background:

On 28 January, three US servicemen were killed and dozens were wounded in an unmanned aerial vehicle attack on US forces deployed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.

