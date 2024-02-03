All Sections
Sony bans users from Russia and Belarus from activating their games on Steam platform

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 3 February 2024, 15:47
Sony bans users from Russia and Belarus from activating their games on Steam platform
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian and Belarusian Steam accounts can no longer activate games developed by Sony.

Source: Russian distributor Buka, as reported by Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Quote: "The developer has restricted the activation of this game in Russia and Belarus. This means that the game cannot be activated on Russian and Belarusian Steam accounts. In other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the game can be activated with no problems," users of the Buka service received this notification.

The Russian game store Steampay also announced the restriction.

Background: In March 2022, Sony stopped all PlayStation sales in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

