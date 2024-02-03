All Sections
We cannot open border with Russia – Finnish PM

European PravdaSaturday, 3 February 2024, 16:56
We cannot open border with Russia – Finnish PM
Petteri Orpo. Stock photo: Getty Images

Finland's eastern border with Russia will remain closed for the time being, as the country's border security is of paramount importance.

Source: Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in an interview with the Yle TV programme Ykkösaamu, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Finnish prime minister noted that thousands of third-country nationals are waiting in the various areas of the Russian side of the border to enter Finland illegally.

In such a situation, Orpo said, opening checkpoints on the border with Russia is out of the question.

"We obviously cannot open the borders. At the same time, we need to prepare measures against any illegal entry," he said.

Orpo noted that the government is taking active steps in this regard.

"There will be no easy solutions. However, the main principle is to ensure the security of Finland's borders and national security. This comes first," he added.

The government has decided that the eastern border will remain closed until 11 February.

The Finnish-Russian border was first closed in November 2023.

In January, several dozen people crossed the border between Finland and Russia over rough terrain. Later, they sought asylum in Finland.

None of the migrant asylum seekers who entered Finland through the border with Russia has yet received a positive decision.

Support UP or become our patron!

