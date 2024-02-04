White House opposes splitting bills on aid for Israel and Ukraine

US flag with White House in the background. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden’s administration has said it opposes the House Republicans’ efforts to pass a separate bill on aid for Israel that will not also include aid for Ukraine, saying this was a "cynical political manoeuvre" by the Republicans.

Source: Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Latest House Republican Bill

Details: Jean-Pierre’s statement pointed out that over the past several months, Biden’s administration worked closely with a bipartisan group of US senators on a national security agreement, which would secure the US border and provide support for Israel and Ukraine.

Quote: "Just as legislative text is imminent, the House Republicans come up with their latest cynical political manoeuvre."

Details: Jean-Pierre stressed that Israel’s security "should be sacred, not a political game".

Quote: "We strongly oppose this ploy which does nothing to secure the border, does nothing to help the people of Ukraine defend themselves against Putin’s aggression, and denies humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians [...]

House Republicans should instead work in a bipartisan way, like the administration and Senate are doing, on these pressing national security issues."

Previously: Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said on Saturday, 3 February, that the following week the House will vote on a bill that will ensure Israel obtains US$17.6 billion of aid faster, without, however, making it conditional on also passing aid for Ukraine.

Background:

During a press conference on 30 January, Mike Johnson denied that his position on the border security agreement with Mexico, which Republicans have linked to additional funding for Ukraine, was intended to help Donald Trump win the upcoming US presidential election.

Johnson previously said in a letter that the Senate bill on the border and aid to Ukraine, as well as other countries, will not be approved in the House of Representatives if reports of its terms are true.

Republican Representatives are demanding that the White House take decisive action to curb illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border.

Disagreement over what measures should be taken has meant that a supplemental funding package that includes US$61 billion for Ukraine has been stalled in Congress.

In early January, the White House said that the US has no money for further military aid for Ukraine until a new package by the US Congress is adopted.

