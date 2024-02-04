Ukraine's Armed Forces report success near Klishchiivka

The Ukrainian forces have achieved success near the village of Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front, but the situation is evolving dynamically, and it can change.

Source: Oleh Kalashnikov, press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after General Roman Dashkevych, in the national 24/7 newscast

Details: Kalashnikov was asked to comment on the report by the Institute of the Study of War (ISW) about the confirmed success of the Defence Forces of Ukraine near the city of Bakhmut to the east from Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "As for Klishchiivka, we observe some definitely intense actions by the Defence Forces. We really have advanced and liberated some of our territory, dislodged the Russians from some of their positions, taking them.

Yet the situation is very dynamic. This is a roller-coaster – today we have taken some positions, tomorrow they will do it. This is a tactical level [of combat action]."

