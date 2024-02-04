All Sections
Mi-8 helicopter of Ministry of Emergency Situations goes missing in Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 February 2024, 21:48
An Mi-8 helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia. Stock photo: the Rostech military industry corporation

The contact with an Mi-8 helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia was lost on Sunday near the village of Derevyannoe in Prionezhsky District, Republic of Karelia, Russia.

Source: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia; TASS news agency

Details: Reportedly, the connection with the Mi-8 helicopter of the North-Western Aviation Rescue Centre of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia was lost during a training flight above the Onega Lake. Three crew members were on board.

Search and rescue operations were arranged.

"The An-26 aircraft of the Aero-Navigation Service of the North-West with rescuers on board is ready for takeoff," the Ministry added.

According to operative services, the emergency beacon of the helicopter is not activated.

