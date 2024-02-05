All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia may have to make sacrifices to solve budget deficit, says UK Defence Intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 5 February 2024, 12:38
Russia may have to make sacrifices to solve budget deficit, says UK Defence Intelligence
The Kremlin. Photo: RIA Novosti

UK Defence Intelligence believes that the Russian Federation may have to reduce its contribution to the National Wealth Fund, which it increasingly uses to finance the war against Ukraine, and resort to austerity measures that could slow its economic growth.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 5 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence analysts believe that it is unlikely that Russia will achieve its revenue target spelled out in its 2024 budget, and that the Russian government may need to implement additional measures to finance its expenses.

Advertisement:

As noted, the Russian government has ambitious plans to increase spending by 26% in 2024. These plans rely on a 22% growth in revenue, with oil and gas revenues projected to increase by almost 25%.

"It is likely that the government will need to reduce its contributions to the National Wealth Fund and increase domestic taxes and debt to fund its planned expenditure," the review states.

UK intelligence asserts that such a policy will almost certainly have negative implications for the economy in the medium and long term, including continuing inflationary pressure and restraining economic growth.

They also point out that whilst the National Wealth Fund is ostensibly intended to ensure the welfare of the Russian people, it is increasingly used to finance the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with its assets diminishing by 10% in 2023.

Background: 

  • UK Defence Intelligence, in a previous review, analysed corrupt schemes within the Russian army, stating that this undermines the effectiveness of the military, but that the likelihood of reducing the level of corruption is low.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawardefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Russia
No new import bans to be included in EU's 13th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
French Foreign Ministry to summon Russian ambassador to condemn Russian strike on Beryslav that killed volunteers
G7 and EU may use frozen Russian assets as collateral to help Ukraine – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: