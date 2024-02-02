All Sections
UK Defence Intelligence: Corruption thrives in Russian army, undermining military effectiveness

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 2 February 2024, 11:46
UK Defence Intelligence: Corruption thrives in Russian army, undermining military effectiveness
stock photo: Getty Images

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom, in a new review, has analysed corrupt schemes within the Russian army, stating that this undermines the effectiveness of the military, but the likelihood of reducing this corruption level is low.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 2 February, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "It is likely that corruption significantly undermines the effectiveness of the Russian military. There is only a remote chance that significant progress will be made in reducing corruption levels."

Details: The intelligence refers to an investigation by Verstka, an independent Russian publication, which revealed corruption schemes and a system of bribery among the Russian military and their commanders.

Specifically, bribes were given or demanded for various "services," such as a leave, certification of physical training, a military rank, driver licences, and avoiding disciplinary action against soldiers for using smartphones or drinking.

After February 2022, the range of "services" was expanded by including injury certificates, awards for participating in the "special military operation" (as the war against Ukraine is called in Russia – ed.) and avoiding being sent on a combat mission.

The Verstka published estimates for these "services" ranging from RUB 40,000 for a deferment from being sent to the front to RUB 1 million for an injury certificate.

Intelligence reiterates that corruption has long been a problem in the Russian armed forces and recalls journalist Dmitry Kholodov, who investigated military corruption in the 1990s and was killed in Moscow in 1994.

Background:

  • In a previous review, UK intelligence analysed data on the fate of the remnants of the Wagner Group private military company, which fought in Ukraine and attempted to commit a coup in Russia last summer.
  • Before that, UK intelligence pointed out that Russia no longer offered short-term contracts for military service to prisoners.

Subjects: Russiaarmycorruptiondefence intelligence
