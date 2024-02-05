All Sections
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 5 February 2024, 19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump urged the Senate not to approve a compromise agreement on migration regulation that includes additional funding for Ukraine.

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the former US president, "only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill."

Quote: "This Bill is a great gift to the Democrats, and a Death Wish for The Republican Party… Don’t be STUPID!!! We need a separate Border and Immigration Bill," he wrote.

Recently at a US Senate session, a bipartisan border security bill worth US$118 billion was introduced, which also includes assistance for Ukraine and Israel.

Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, announced that he will not put to a vote the US$118 billion border security bill presented in the Senate.

US President Joe Biden, in turn, urged the Senate to pass the bill as soon as possible.

