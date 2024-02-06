All Sections
€50bn for Ukraine: EU expects to start disbursements in March

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 10:21
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has said the EU is eager to start disbursements of funds allocated by the €50 billion Ukraine Facility programme agreed upon last week.

Source: von der Leyen on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU Commission president welcomed the political agreement between the EU Council and the European Parliament on allocating €50 billion to Ukraine, hailing it as an essential step forward.

"Europe is true to its word. We will continue to deliver much-needed funding and predictability for our brave partner and aspiring member.

We aim to start payments in March," von der Leyen tweeted.

Earlier, the Ukrainian government also indicated that Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of macro-financial support payments from the EU, in the amount of €4.5 billion, under the Ukraine Facility programme in March.

Background:

