EU top diplomat on his way to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 5 February 2024, 17:31
EU top diplomat on his way to Ukraine
Josep Borrell. Photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, is heading to Ukraine after a visit to Poland.

Source: Borrell at a joint press conference with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, European Pravda reports

Details: Borrell told journalists that he was "on his way to Kyiv" without giving any details. The EU's top diplomat is likely to arrive in Ukraine tomorrow, 6 February.

He also stressed that the EU must continue to support Ukraine by all means possible, including by increasing the ammunition supply rate.

Reminder: Josep Borrell announced in January that he would be visiting Kyiv.

In Warsaw, Borrell has scheduled bilateral meetings with Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and representatives of the Polish Defence Ministry "to discuss foreign and security policy priorities, from Ukraine to the Middle East".

Subjects: EUUkraine
