EU diplomacy chief arrives in Kyiv – photo

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 11:59
EU diplomacy chief arrives in Kyiv – photo
Josep Borrell. Photo: X

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has arrived in Kyiv on his fourth visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "Back in Kyiv for my fourth visit since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine - on military side, on the financial side with the new Ukraine facility, as well as on the EU reform path," Borrell tweeted.

Details: The EU External Action Service noted that Borrell's visit to Ukraine will last two days – 6 and 7 February.

"During his stay, High Representative Borrell will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Defence Rustem Umierov, and will address Members in the Verkhovna Rada," the EU External Action Service stated.

Borrell will also visit the EU Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine).

Background:

  • During his visit to Poland on 5 February, Josep Borrell confirmed that he would proceed to travel to Ukraine.
  • He also stressed that the EU should further support Ukraine by all means possible, including increasing the ammunition supply.
  • Borrell was scheduled to have bilateral meetings in Warsaw with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and representatives of the Polish Defence Ministry "to discuss foreign & security policy priorities, from Ukraine to the Middle East".

Subjects: EUUkraine
