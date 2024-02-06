Ukrainian Embassy responds to Georgian special services' reports of transportation of explosives to Russia

The Ukrainian embassy has stated that it is ready to cooperate with Georgia to establish the circumstances of the alleged involvement of Ukrainians in transporting explosives through Georgia, and called for the issue not to be politicised.

Source: News Georgia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The embassy said it was investigating the information presented by the State Security Service of Georgia about the supposed transportation of explosive devices through Georgia involving Ukrainian citizens and establishing all the circumstances of the situation.

"The Embassy counts on the Georgian side to refrain from politicising this case. We express our interest and readiness for constructive cooperation with law enforcement and other relevant authorities of Georgia to objectively, impartially and comprehensively establish all the circumstances of the case, as well as to identify the real organisers," the statement said.

Background: On Monday, Georgia's State Security Service claimed that it had impounded a consignment of explosive devices allegedly being transported from the Ukrainian city of Odesa, some of which were supposed to be delivered to Russia's Voronezh.

