All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Embassy responds to Georgian special services' reports of transportation of explosives to Russia

European PravdaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 14:55
Ukrainian Embassy responds to Georgian special services' reports of transportation of explosives to Russia
Flag of Georgia. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian embassy has stated that it is ready to cooperate with Georgia to establish the circumstances of the alleged involvement of Ukrainians in transporting explosives through Georgia, and called for the issue not to be politicised.

Source: News Georgia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The embassy said it was investigating the information presented by the State Security Service of Georgia about the supposed transportation of explosive devices through Georgia involving Ukrainian citizens and establishing all the circumstances of the situation.

Advertisement:

"The Embassy counts on the Georgian side to refrain from politicising this case. We express our interest and readiness for constructive cooperation with law enforcement and other relevant authorities of Georgia to objectively, impartially and comprehensively establish all the circumstances of the case, as well as to identify the real organisers," the statement said.

Background: On Monday, Georgia's State Security Service claimed that it had impounded a consignment of explosive devices allegedly being transported from the Ukrainian city of Odesa, some of which were supposed to be delivered to Russia's Voronezh.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: