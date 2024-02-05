Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

The Georgian special service reported that it had impounded a consignment of explosive devices allegedly being transported from Odesa, some of which were supposed to be delivered to Voronezh.

Source: Security Service of Georgia

Details: The Georgian Security Service reports that six explosive devices were hidden in the vehicle.

Advertisement:

According to the special service, they were brought from Odesa to Georgia via Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye, entering the country on 19 January through the Sarfi checkpoint in a van owned by a citizen of Ukraine. The Special Service believes that the explosives were planned to be exported to Russia, specifically to Voronezh, through the Daryal checkpoint.

Quote: "Later, at the request of the customer, the defendants changed their plan, and tried to take one of the containers containing three explosive devices out of the country from the specified point. The second container with the other three explosive devices was left in Tbilisi."

More details: It is reported that the plan was foiled right at the Georgian-Russian border.

The Special Service believes that seven people from Georgia, three from Ukraine and two from Armenia are involved in the import of explosive devices into Georgia and their transport through the territory.

The process, according to the special service, was organised by Andrii Sharashydze, a citizen of Ukraine, member of the Servant of the People political party and candidate for deputy of the Kyiv district Odesa District Council in 2020, who is originally from the Georgian city of Batumi.

The investigation believes that only Sharashydze knew about the planted explosives. It is reported that he actively monitored the movement of explosive devices from outside Georgia.

Quote: "It is established that the explosive devices contain С-4, a plastic explosive used for military purposes, and are activated using an electric detonator and a special timer. The weight of the explosive material totals 14 kilograms. Also, six detonators and six special keys were placed in the containers. All six individual explosive devices had the same number of electronic trigger timers, which had already been programmed with the detonation time.

As a result of the initial study of the seized devices, it was found that all six devices were manufactured by high-level specialists and designed to inflict damage over a wide area."

Support UP or become our patron!