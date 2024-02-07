Ukraine's morning attack cost Russia US$423 million

The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv. Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Its air attack on Ukraine on 7 February has cost Russia about US$423.4 million.

Source: Calculations made by Ekonomichna Pravda

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used the following weapons to strike Ukraine early on 7 February:

20 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;

29 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

4 Kh-22 cruise missiles;

3 Kalibr cruise missiles;

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Shahed-136/131 UAV can cost from US$49,000 for ones produced in Russia to US$290,000 for imports from Iran. The average price that was planned for imports from Iran – US$193,000 – will be taken as a basis.

Meaning that 20 Shahed attack UAVs cost the Russian Federation about US$3.9 million.

The cost of a Kh-22 missile is estimated at US$1 million, which means that the total cost for the missiles fired is US$4 million.

Kh-101 missiles cost US$13 million per unit, with the total cost of missiles of this type used in the attack being US$377 million.

The price of a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile is at least US$2 million, so the total cost of this type of missile fired is US$10 million.

According to Defence Express, the cost of one Kalibr missile is US$6.5 million, making the total cost of the missiles used in the attack US$19.5 million.

An Iskander-M ballistic missile can cost US$3 million, and the total cost of all missiles of this type fired is US$9 million.

Thus, the total amount that Russia spent on the morning attack on Ukraine on 7 February is US$ 423.4 million.

Background: On 6 February, hackers from the Prana Network Group hacked the mail servers of the Iranian company IRGC Sahara Thunder, which contained an array of data on the production of Shahed-136 attack drones for Russia, including the purchase price of UAVs.

