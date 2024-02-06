All Sections
Hackers find out worth of Iranian drones sold to Russia

Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 16:34
Hackers find out worth of Iranian drones sold to Russia
Hackers. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hackers from the Prana Network group have compromised the mail servers of the Iranian company IRGC Sahara Thunder, which contained an array of data on the production of Shahed-136 attack drones for Russia.

Source: a statement by Prana Network, reported by Militarnyi

Details: As noted, the IRGC Sahara Thunder company is a fictitious company run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that facilitates the sale of weapons to Russia.

In particular, the hackers published information about negotiations between the Iranian and Russian sides on the location of production in the Russian free economic zone Alabuga.

It is noted that the Iranian side announced the starting price of the Shahed attack drone at 23 million roubles per unit (about US$375,000). However, during the negotiations, an agreement was reached at the level of 12 million roubles per unit, when ordering 6,000 units (about US$193,000) or 18 million roubles (about US$290,000) when ordering 2,000 units.

According to other published documents, at least part of the Russian Federation's financial transactions and payments with Iran are made in gold.

For example, in February 2023, Alabuga Machinery transferred 2 million grams of gold to the Iranian shell company Sahara Thunder, presumably as payment for services and goods.

Background: In August 2023, The Washington Post obtained internal documents on the operation of the Iranian drone manufacturing plant in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan, Russia, which is scheduled to produce 6,000 Shahed kamikaze drones by 2025.

