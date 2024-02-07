Morning attack causes no critical issues for power system operation

Russia's morning missile attack did not have critical consequences for the stable operation of the power system, but there has been damage to the power grids in Kyiv and Kharkiv. 19,400 consumers in Kyiv and about 1,000 in Kharkiv have been left without power.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national power company

Quote: "Due to the damage to two 110 kV high-voltage lines, 19,400 consumers and healthcare facilities in Kyiv are without power. Emergency repair works are underway.

The power supply will be restored within 3-4 hours," the statement said.

At the same time, about 1,000 consumers in Kharkiv were cut off from power due to damage to Kharkivoblenergo's networks.

Ukrenergo's high-voltage power lines are operating normally, the state company added.

Ukrenergo added that on Tuesday, 6 February, the daily maximum consumption was recorded at around 10:00. Its level was 1% higher than on Monday, 5 February.

On Wednesday, 7 February, as of 09:30, the level of electricity consumption was 5.8% lower than on Tuesday, 6 February.

Quote: "The reason is that electricity consumption decreases during missile attacks. After an all-clear is given, do not switch on all electrical appliances at the same time. This can put additional strain on the power grid," the company said.

On the night of 6-7 February, at the request of the Polish operator PSE, emergency assistance was activated for the Polish power system in the total amount of 1,200 MWh.

Quote: "This is not a commercial import, but a type of emergency assistance. The windy weather in Poland contributed to the operation of renewable energy power plants. As a result, from 00:00 to 06:00, during the hours of minimum consumption, the Polish power system had an excess of electricity and requested assistance from neighbouring countries in its consumption.

Ukraine thus received an additional amount of electricity," Ukrenergo explained.

It is also reported that the electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure the power supply of all business and household consumers. No deficit is expected in the power system.

During the day, two power units at thermal power plants were taken out of service for emergency repairs. At a nuclear power plant, the power output of one of the power units was reduced to carry out repair work.

Exports are to be carried out at night and during the day to Slovakia, Romania and Moldova on 7 February. The total volume is 1,021 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 170 MW during certain hours.

Imports are carried out throughout the day from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. The total volume is 3,834 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 802 MW during certain hours. From 1 December, the technical capacity to import electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova is 1,700 MW.

Ukrenergo also reported that on the evening of 6 February, Russians again fired at one of the company's substations located in the frontline area in the east.

The missile and artillery fire caused damage to Kharkiv Oblast energy supplier Kharkivoblenergo's networks and frontline regions. Fresh damage has also been caused by attacks on the grids in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Due to the weather conditions, 14 settlements in Volyn Oblast were cut off from power this morning. There are outages in Kirovohrad Oblast for technical reasons.

