Russians attack infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 11:38
The Russians struck an infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the 7 February morning attack.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Explosions were heard in Pavlohrad district in the morning. Defenders of the sky managed to shoot down one missile. However, an infrastructure facility was hit."
Details: Lysak added that there were no casualties.
