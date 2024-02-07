Russians attack infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Russians struck an infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the 7 February morning attack.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Explosions were heard in Pavlohrad district in the morning. Defenders of the sky managed to shoot down one missile. However, an infrastructure facility was hit."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak added that there were no casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!