Two people injured after Russian drone strikes car in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 13:26
Two people have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Two people have been injured in Marhanets. Such are the consequences of another attack on the city. The enemy struck the town with a kamikaze drone.
Advertisement:
A 50-year-old woman is recovering at home. A 63-year-old man was hospitalised in moderate condition."
Details: Four private houses and a car were damaged as well.
Support UP or become our patron!