Two people injured after Russian drone strikes car in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 6 February 2024, 13:26
Two people injured after Russian drone strikes car in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on Marhanets. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Two people have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two people have been injured in Marhanets. Such are the consequences of another attack on the city. The enemy struck the town with a kamikaze drone.

A 50-year-old woman is recovering at home. A 63-year-old man was hospitalised in moderate condition."

Details: Four private houses and a car were damaged as well.

 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattackdronescasualties
