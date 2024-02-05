Power engineers restore power to critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih district – photo
Power supply to critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih and adjacent areas has been restored, after being cut off by Russian shelling.
Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, on Facebook
Quote from Kudrytskyi: "Work to restore power to consumers in Kryvyi Rih and the adjacent areas is ongoing; today (4 February - ed.) I visited all the damaged facilities. As of now, the repair crews have fulfilled their main task – to supply power to critical infrastructure and household consumers as soon as possible – and we are very grateful to them, as well as to our colleagues from the distribution networks and the local power plant."
Details: He added that work to restore the power supply continues around the clock.
Electrical engineers continue to restore high-voltage equipment, test the function of the surviving equipment, and select replacements for the destroyed equipment from the emergency stockpile which, according to Kudrytskyi, was built up throughout 2023.
"In the coming days, we will definitely be here again; we have specific plans to increase the reliability of the electricity supply," concluded the CEO of Ukrenergo.
Background:
- On the night of 2-3 February, a drone strike in Kryvyi Rih cut off two boiler houses and 7,500 customers from the electrical grid.
- The city's power engineers introduced emergency shutdown schedules based on the algorithm used last year during blackouts.
- Later in the evening, due to grid overload, some districts of Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding 5 hromadas lost power.
- Power grid engineers repaired the power supply to every home in the city of Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding district at midnight after rebooting the grid.
Support UP or become our patron!