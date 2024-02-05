All Sections
Power engineers restore power to critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih district – photo

Iryna BalachukMonday, 5 February 2024, 07:53
Power engineers restore power to critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih district – photo
PHOTO: VOLODYMYR KUDRYTSKYI FACEBOOK

Power supply to critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih and adjacent areas has been restored, after being cut off by Russian shelling.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, on Facebook

Quote from Kudrytskyi: "Work to restore power to consumers in Kryvyi Rih and the adjacent areas is ongoing; today (4 February - ed.) I visited all the damaged facilities. As of now, the repair crews have fulfilled their main task – to supply power to critical infrastructure and household consumers as soon as possible – and we are very grateful to them, as well as to our colleagues from the distribution networks and the local power plant."

Details: He added that work to restore the power supply continues around the clock.

 
PHOTO: VOLODYMYR KUDRYTSKYI FACEBOOK 

Electrical engineers continue to restore high-voltage equipment, test the function of the surviving equipment, and select replacements for the destroyed equipment from the emergency stockpile which, according to Kudrytskyi, was built up throughout 2023.

 
PHOTO: VOLODYMYR KUDRYTSKYI FACEBOOK 

"In the coming days, we will definitely be here again; we have specific plans to increase the reliability of the electricity supply," concluded the CEO of Ukrenergo.

Background:

Kryvyi Rih
